New Parkersburg City Council member is sworn in

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dr. Cathy Dailey was sworn in as a city council member for district nine Tuesday night. She’s replacing Ray Eubanks, who resigned mid-November. According to officials, Dr. Dailey will be finishing Eubanks’ term, which ends in December of 2024. She said she has not yet decided if she’ll run for reelection afterwards.

Dr. Dailey told WTAP that she’s excited to be a part of council and looks forward to helping the community. She hopes to make Parkersburg a safer and better place to live.

Dr. Dailey’s been a pediatrician for about 30 years and has been a pediatrician in the area for the last 21 years.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to move back from Mississippi to West Virginia to raise Caroline because I felt like this was the greatest place to be raised because I was raised in Vienna and Parkersburg,” she said.

Dr. Dailey told WTAP that she doesn’t come with an agenda. Rather, her goal is to be an active listener to community members.

At council Tuesday night, Councilman Mike Reynolds was voted in as next year’s council president and Councilman J.R. Carpenter was voted in as vice president.

