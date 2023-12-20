Obituary: Ferrell, Tina Lynn

Tina Lynn Ferrell Obit
Tina Lynn Ferrell Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tina Lynn Ferrell, 58, of Wingett Run, passed away December 17th, 2023, surrounded by family. Tina was born at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. The daughter of Charlie and Phyllis Smith, she grew up in the military, living in Germany for seven years, learning fluent German, traveling parts of Europe, and graduated from Ramstein American High School.  After moving back to the States, she met and married the love of her life. After High School she attended Washington State Community  College, and worked for several local businesses, including The Marietta Times, Richardson Printing, Fenton Art Glass where she was a tour guide for several years.

Tina loved nature and the outdoors, all animals, motorcycle riding, traveling, sightseeing, and photography. She also enjoyed crafting pottery, painting, making jewelry, and going to craft shows. Celebrating Christmas with Family and Friends and giving things to others.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Troy Ferrell. Her Mother and Father, Phyllis and Charlie Smith of Marietta, Brother Chuck Smith of Columbus, and puppy Penny. She was preceded in death by several dear friends and family.

Following her wishes, there will be no funeral service for Tina; There will be a “Celebration of Life” event announced after the Holidays for friends and family to gather in fellowship to share stories of her life.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge denies a request for woman charged in fatal wreck's bond to be reduced.
Judge denies request for bond reduction for woman charged in fatal wreck
Jason W. Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Jason W.
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
Spears was arrested on Monday.
Ripley man arrested for shaking his baby, according to police
David Page Obit
Obituary: Page, David

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Staats Jr., Elza Denzel "Denny"
Grace Ellen Smith Small Obit
Obituary: Small, Grace Ellen Smith
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Kirkbride, Michael Lee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Arpin Jr., Richard Charles