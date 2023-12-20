Obituary: Ferrell, Tina Lynn

Tina Lynn Ferrell, 58, of Wingett Run, passed away December 17th, 2023, surrounded by family. Tina was born at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. The daughter of Charlie and Phyllis Smith, she grew up in the military, living in Germany for seven years, learning fluent German, traveling parts of Europe, and graduated from Ramstein American High School. After moving back to the States, she met and married the love of her life. After High School she attended Washington State Community College, and worked for several local businesses, including The Marietta Times, Richardson Printing, Fenton Art Glass where she was a tour guide for several years.

Tina loved nature and the outdoors, all animals, motorcycle riding, traveling, sightseeing, and photography. She also enjoyed crafting pottery, painting, making jewelry, and going to craft shows. Celebrating Christmas with Family and Friends and giving things to others.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Troy Ferrell. Her Mother and Father, Phyllis and Charlie Smith of Marietta, Brother Chuck Smith of Columbus, and puppy Penny. She was preceded in death by several dear friends and family.

Following her wishes, there will be no funeral service for Tina; There will be a “Celebration of Life” event announced after the Holidays for friends and family to gather in fellowship to share stories of her life.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.