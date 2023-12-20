Obituary: Kirkbride, Michael Lee

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michael Lee Kirkbride, 71, of Whipple, passed away at 1:24 a.m., Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 13, 1952, in Marietta to Wayne and Annabel Kirkbride Ullman.  Mike was employed as a truck driver for William Ford Trucking.

On October 11, 1975, he married Becky Carpenter Kirkbride, who survives with their son Donald (Whitney) Kirkbride of Whipple, granddaughter Alyssa Kirkbride, two sisters, Barbara (Dale) Holbert of Walker WV and Bonnie (Frank) Schott of Dexter City, OH, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and brother, Charles Kirkbride.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday (Dec. 22) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following Salem Township Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9:00 until 11:00 am.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions will be appreciated to Salem Township Fire Department,  P O Box 132, Lower Salem, OH 45745.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge denies a request for woman charged in fatal wreck's bond to be reduced.
Judge denies request for bond reduction for woman charged in fatal wreck
Jason W. Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Jason W.
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
Spears was arrested on Monday.
Ripley man arrested for shaking his baby, according to police
David Page Obit
Obituary: Page, David

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Staats Jr., Elza Denzel "Denny"
Grace Ellen Smith Small Obit
Obituary: Small, Grace Ellen Smith
Tina Lynn Ferrell Obit
Obituary: Ferrell, Tina Lynn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Arpin Jr., Richard Charles