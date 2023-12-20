Obituary: Kirkbride, Michael Lee

Michael Lee Kirkbride, 71, of Whipple, passed away at 1:24 a.m., Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 13, 1952, in Marietta to Wayne and Annabel Kirkbride Ullman. Mike was employed as a truck driver for William Ford Trucking.

On October 11, 1975, he married Becky Carpenter Kirkbride, who survives with their son Donald (Whitney) Kirkbride of Whipple, granddaughter Alyssa Kirkbride, two sisters, Barbara (Dale) Holbert of Walker WV and Bonnie (Frank) Schott of Dexter City, OH, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and brother, Charles Kirkbride.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday (Dec. 22) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following Salem Township Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9:00 until 11:00 am. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions will be appreciated to Salem Township Fire Department, P O Box 132, Lower Salem, OH 45745.

