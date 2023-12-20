Obituary: Small, Grace Ellen Smith

Grace Ellen Smith Small, 77, of Belleville, passed away on December 19, 2023, surrounded by her family. She is the daughter of the late Pearl “Bud” and Betty Lou Smith.

She retired from Eagle Point Nursing Home after many years of service as a housekeeper and was a member of Sarepta Baptist Church. She loved the outdoors, especially bonfires, singing, going to church, and spending time with family and friends.

Grace is survived by her children, Michael Small (Judy), Mark Small, Arlene Young, Marvin Small (Lisa), and Stanley Small (Terease); three sisters, Mary Naylor (Warren), Barbara Dotson, and Bonnie Bell (Mike); a brother-in-law, John Shriver; thirteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard “Dean” Small; a daughter, Marlene Shriver; a son-in-law, Chuck Young; two brothers, James and Dale Smith; and a sister, Alice Armstrong.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 22, 2023, at Sarepta Baptist Church in Belleville, WV, with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Lott Cemetery. Visitation will be on December 21, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Small family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.