Obituary: Staats Jr., Elza Denzel "Denny"

Elza Denzel “Denny” Staats Jr. of Walker WV passed away December 18 2023. He was the son of the late Denzel and Edith (Adams) Staats, born May 28th, 1935.

Denny is survived by his wife, Nancy (Carpenter) Staats; sons Doug (Vicky) Staats and Chuck (Robin) Staats; daughter Patti Staats; grandchildren Amanda (Ron) Lockhart, Scott (Trish) Staats, Chad (Tara) Staats, Cole (Chelsie) Staats, Kyle (Sarah) Staats, Daniel (Charlotte) Hill, and Eli Hill; great-grandchildren Carter, Lexi, Kohen, Libby, Ty, Baby Hill due soon, Case, Logan, Alissa, Braxton, and Aubrey; and his Special dog Buddy. He is also survived by his sisters, Joanne Britton and Debra Martin (Eddie).

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Donald and wife Floda, Claude and wife Ella; sister June Gibbs and husband Sonny; brothers-in-law Robert Britton, Don Sovel, Dick Cramlet, and Ed Westfall; and sister-in-law Helen Howell.

There will be no services or visitation. Cards and letters are appreciated. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements. Thank you for your Loving thoughts and prayers!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.