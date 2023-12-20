Parkersburg Catholic pulls out the 50-48 victory over Ravenswood

Parkersburg Catholic picks up close 50-48 win over Ravenswood.
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes picked up a close 50-48 win over Ravenswood after Annie Tokodi-Ruth had the game-winning putback.

The Crusaderettes had to come from behind after trailing by seven at halftime. The win helps them improve to 4-0 on the season.

Parkersburg Catholic will take a long break before facing Roane County in the first round of the Mary O’ Crusaderette Classic on Dec. 27.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge denies a request for woman charged in fatal wreck's bond to be reduced.
Judge denies request for bond reduction for woman charged in fatal wreck
Spears was arrested on Monday.
Ripley man arrested for shaking his baby, according to police
Jason W. Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Jason W.
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bailey, David L.

Latest News

Mary Tokodi-Ruth drives for a layup in Parkersburg Catholic's win over Tyler Consolidated.
Crusaderettes defeat Tyler Consolidated in LKC tilt
Carley Schaffer celebrates her buzzer beater in Parkersburg South's victory over Warren.
Parkersburg South hits layup at buzzer to defeat Warren
Waterford picks up a dominant 54-22 win over Trimble
Waterford with a decisive 54-22 win over Trimble
Williamstown defeats St. Marys in overtime thriller
Williamstown pulls out wild victory over St. Marys in thriller