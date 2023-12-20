Parkersburg Catholic pulls out the 50-48 victory over Ravenswood

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes picked up a close 50-48 win over Ravenswood after Annie Tokodi-Ruth had the game-winning putback.

The Crusaderettes had to come from behind after trailing by seven at halftime. The win helps them improve to 4-0 on the season.

Parkersburg Catholic will take a long break before facing Roane County in the first round of the Mary O’ Crusaderette Classic on Dec. 27.

