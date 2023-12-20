Parkersburg Salvation Army brings Christmas to families across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution day is finally here and over 400 families were helped with a Christmas that they wouldn’t have had if it wasn’t for Angel Tree.

Almost every kid received a bike and a winter coat included with the toys that they asked for for Christmas.

“Well it is very emotional because I see the people every day that need help and obviously the Salvation Army is a great contributor to that,”

McHenry has only been on the board for a month, but seeing everyone come together during the holidays has been eye-opening.

“It means a lot. I see the need everyday and I’m just happy so many people have agreed to help,” said Board Member, Phil McHenry.

Although the nearest seen every day, McHenry knows they can only help one person at a time. On Tuesday during angel tree that one person that is usually helped turned to 400.

“Absolutely and I know we’re just touching a very few and there is so many more that need help. Tomorrow there will be more, next week there will be more and next month it will be more. It’s never ending,” said Board Member, Phil McHenry.

Tomorrow the Marietta Salvation Army will host their angel tree with results that they are expecting to be the same.

