Parkersburg Salvation Army brings Christmas to families across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Tuesday was distribution day for Parkersburg Salvation Army Angel Tree program
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution day is finally here and over 400 families were helped with a Christmas that they wouldn’t have had if it wasn’t for Angel Tree.

Almost every kid received a bike and a winter coat included with the toys that they asked for for Christmas.

“Well it is very emotional because I see the people every day that need help and obviously the Salvation Army is a great contributor to that,”

McHenry has only been on the board for a month, but seeing everyone come together during the holidays has been eye-opening.

“It means a lot. I see the need everyday and I’m just happy so many people have agreed to help,” said Board Member, Phil McHenry.

Although the nearest seen every day, McHenry knows they can only help one person at a time. On Tuesday during angel tree that one person that is usually helped turned to 400.

“Absolutely and I know we’re just touching a very few and there is so many more that need help. Tomorrow there will be more, next week there will be more and next month it will be more. It’s never ending,” said Board Member, Phil McHenry.

Tomorrow the Marietta Salvation Army will host their angel tree with results that they are expecting to be the same.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge denies a request for woman charged in fatal wreck's bond to be reduced.
Judge denies request for bond reduction for woman charged in fatal wreck
Jason W. Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Jason W.
Troopers Bean and Spessert
WVSP troopers hospitalized after being shot, suspect dead
Natalie J. McElfresh Fanell Obit
Obituary: Fanell, Natalie J. McElfresh
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Merchant, Lori Joan

Latest News

Latrobe Street Misson sees boost in holiday donations
Latrobe Street Misson sees boost in holiday donations
Tuesday was distribution day for Parkersburg Salvation Army Angel Tree program
Tuesday was distribution day for Parkersburg Salvation Army Angel Tree program
PSHS students come to bowl
Parkersburg South physical education students learn
She plans to enroll at WVU for Environmental Engineering.
Academic Achiever of the Week: Joleen McBrayer