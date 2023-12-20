Parkersburg South defeats Parkersburg for 10th straight win in series

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots already had two wins in the Spirit Week series heading in to Tuesday night’s battle in the Fieldhouse against the Parkersburg Big Reds in boys basketball.

Despite several attempts from the Big Reds to take the lead, the Patriots would lead wire to wire for the 79-73 win. This was Parkersburg South’s tenth straight win over Parkersburg in boys basketball. It’s the Patriots first win of the season, while Parkersburg falls to 0-4.

Senior Jackson Smith led the way for the Patriots with 23 points, including 5 three pointers in the victory. Cole joy had a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.

For Parkersburg, Nate Rodriguez led in scoring with 23 points, twins Andrew and Matthew Stalnaker had 15 and 13 points respectively.

The Patriots will take their show on the road to Mount Union to face Walsh Jesuit on Friday, while the Big Reds will take on Williamstown on Friday for the Clash at the Coliseum at Warren High School.

