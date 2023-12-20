Parkersburg South physical education students learn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South, physical education, teaching team spent time looking for ways to teach kids away to be active well in to their older years and after some brainstorming they decided bowling was a great activity to do for the young and the old.

Now for the second year students from the physical education classes get to learn how to bowl throughout today in order to promote that healthy activity.

The teachers involved see that just gives them the opportunity to do something that some otherwise would not be exposed to.

“Part of our job as PE teachers is to introduce them to activities that they can do lifelong so allowing them the opportunity to participate in this sport that they may not have been introduced to before and giving them the chance to do that now,” said P.E. Teacher Taylor Foster.

Foster added that the event Tuesday afternoon went well and she plans to continue doing the event next semester.

