Ripley man arrested for shaking his baby, according to police

Spears was arrested on Monday.
Spears was arrested on Monday.(Phyllis Smith | Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Benjamin Spears, 22 of Ripley, was taken into custody on Monday while his 2-month-old child is hospitalized in Ruby Memorial Hospital with severe brain and neurological injuries. Police say the baby got these injuries after Spears shook him violently until he became unconscious.

Spears has been arraigned and is incarcerated in South Central Regional Jail, pending his preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge denies a request for woman charged in fatal wreck's bond to be reduced.
Judge denies request for bond reduction for woman charged in fatal wreck
Jason W. Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Jason W.
Troopers Bean and Spessert
WVSP troopers hospitalized after being shot, suspect dead
Natalie J. McElfresh Fanell Obit
Obituary: Fanell, Natalie J. McElfresh
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Merchant, Lori Joan

Latest News

Latrobe Street Misson sees boost in holiday donations
Latrobe Street Misson sees boost in holiday donations
Tuesday was distribution day for Parkersburg Salvation Army Angel Tree program
Tuesday was distribution day for Parkersburg Salvation Army Angel Tree program
Parkersburg Salvation Army
Parkersburg Salvation Army brings Christmas to families across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PSHS students come to bowl
Parkersburg South physical education students learn