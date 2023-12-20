Ripley man arrested for shaking his baby, according to police

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Benjamin Spears, 22 of Ripley, was taken into custody on Monday while his 2-month-old child is hospitalized in Ruby Memorial Hospital with severe brain and neurological injuries. Police say the baby got these injuries after Spears shook him violently until he became unconscious.

Spears has been arraigned and is incarcerated in South Central Regional Jail, pending his preliminary hearing.

