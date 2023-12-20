Vienna church raises funds and donates food, clothes for the needy

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local church is doing its part to make sure the giving season lives up to its name.

The day at St. Michael Parish in Vienna started Wednesday morning with a “J” Dollar Breakfast. The “J” Dollar Breakfast is a monthly event that raises money for local churches to put toward helping the poor and needy.

After the breakfast, volunteers loaded up donated food and utensils for transport to the Stone Soup Kitchen at Saint Francis Xavier Church in downtown Parkersburg. The food donations are part of the church’s annual Advent Giving Tree.

Pastor John Gallagher said he appreciates the generosity of his parishioners who donate to the church’s different charitable programs. “It just makes me happy and very proud to be their pastor, Gallagher said. “They are very generous people here in Vienna and in this parish. And we appreciate them and we appreciate all the work they do to help those that are in need.”

Father Gallagher said the morning’s breakfast raised about $1,700. Other recent charitable efforts by the church include donating toys to children at the Latrobe Street Mission and donating two barrels of coats to a coat drive by the Knights of Columbus.

