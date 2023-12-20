WTAP MOV’s Holiday Cookbook - Lucille Null’s Moon Salad
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Moon Salad
By Lucille Null of Belpre, OH
One 8oz Philadelphia Cream Cheese – softened
One can of crushed pineapple – drained
Red & Green Cherries – drained
Dash of vanilla
½ Cup of chopped walnuts
In a separate pan – mix one package of “Dream Whip,” according to the directions on the package.
Then, mix all the ingredients in the “Dream Whip” mixture. IMPORTANT – Do Not Use Cool Whip.
Lucille says this is her favorite recipe for the holidays and that her family and friends love it as well.
