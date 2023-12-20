WTAP MOV’s Holiday Cookbook - Lucille Null’s Moon Salad

WTAP MOV's Holiday Cookbook - Lucille Null's Moon Salad
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moon Salad

By Lucille Null of Belpre, OH

One 8oz Philadelphia Cream Cheese – softened

One can of crushed pineapple – drained

Red & Green Cherries – drained

Dash of vanilla

½ Cup of chopped walnuts

In a separate pan – mix one package of “Dream Whip,” according to the directions on the package.

Then, mix all the ingredients in the “Dream Whip” mixture. IMPORTANT – Do Not Use Cool Whip.

Lucille says this is her favorite recipe for the holidays and that her family and friends love it as well.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge denies a request for woman charged in fatal wreck's bond to be reduced.
Judge denies request for bond reduction for woman charged in fatal wreck
Spears was arrested on Monday.
Ripley man arrested for shaking his baby, according to police
Jason W. Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Jason W.
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bailey, David L.

Latest News

WTAP MOV's Holiday Cookbook - Lucille Null's Moon Salad
WTAP MOV's Holiday Cookbook - Lucille Null's Moon Salad
This recipe for "Moon Salad" comes from Lucille Null of Belpre!
MOV's Holiday Cookbook for December 20th, 2023
This recipe was submitted by Ella Newcome of Punxsutawney!
MOV'S Holiday Cookbook for December 15th, 2023
This hilarious recipe was submitted by Mary Zimmer of Parkersburg!
MOV's Holiday Cookbook for December 6th, 2023