WTAP MOV’s Holiday Cookbook - Lucille Null’s Moon Salad

Moon Salad

By Lucille Null of Belpre, OH

One 8oz Philadelphia Cream Cheese – softened

One can of crushed pineapple – drained

Red & Green Cherries – drained

Dash of vanilla

½ Cup of chopped walnuts

In a separate pan – mix one package of “Dream Whip,” according to the directions on the package.

Then, mix all the ingredients in the “Dream Whip” mixture. IMPORTANT – Do Not Use Cool Whip.

Lucille says this is her favorite recipe for the holidays and that her family and friends love it as well.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.