Arts and entertainment events happening December 21st-24th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 21st

Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

The Twelve Days of Christmas 8:00am - 9:00am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

ALY Club- Afterschool Library Youth - grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Winter Solstice Pop Up 3:00pm @ Armory- Marietta OH

2023 Winter Solstice Watch 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Sacra Via Park

Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Family Book Club 4:30pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Art After Dark 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Artsbridge 925 Market St Parkersburg

Christmas on Broadway 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Warren High School Band Concert 7:00 pm @ Warren Local High School Vincent OH

Friday, December 22nd

Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Coloring, Cookies and Hot Cocoa with the Grinch 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Small Fry Storytime- ages 4-5 1:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Live Nativity! 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Sweetapple Farm,

Captain’s Dinner Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Saturday, December 23rd

Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

A Charlie Brown Christmas 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Paint Party with the Paskys 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza

Sounds of the Season 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Ballroom Dance with J. Polasko and K. McCarthy 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Miller Prosthetics Parkersburg WV

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Sunday, December 24th

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Sunday Funday Brunch 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

