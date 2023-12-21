Arts and entertainment events happening December 21st-24th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what's happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley December 21st-24th across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 21st

  • Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • The Twelve Days of Christmas 8:00am - 9:00am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • ALY Club- Afterschool Library Youth - grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Winter Solstice Pop Up 3:00pm @ Armory- Marietta OH
  • 2023 Winter Solstice Watch 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Sacra Via Park
  • Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Family Book Club 4:30pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Art After Dark 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Artsbridge 925 Market St Parkersburg
  • Christmas on Broadway 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Warren High School Band Concert 7:00 pm @ Warren Local High School Vincent OH

Friday, December 22nd

  • Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Coloring, Cookies and Hot Cocoa with the Grinch 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Small Fry Storytime- ages 4-5 1:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Live Nativity! 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Sweetapple Farm,
  • Captain’s Dinner Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Saturday, December 23rd

  • Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • A Charlie Brown Christmas 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Paint Party with the Paskys 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
  • Sounds of the Season 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Ballroom Dance with J. Polasko and K. McCarthy 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Miller Prosthetics Parkersburg WV
  • The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Sunday, December 24th

  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Sunday Funday Brunch 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

