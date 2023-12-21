Arts and entertainment events happening December 21st-24th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, December 21st
- Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- The Twelve Days of Christmas 8:00am - 9:00am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- ALY Club- Afterschool Library Youth - grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Winter Solstice Pop Up 3:00pm @ Armory- Marietta OH
- 2023 Winter Solstice Watch 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Sacra Via Park
- Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Family Book Club 4:30pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Art After Dark 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Artsbridge 925 Market St Parkersburg
- Christmas on Broadway 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Warren High School Band Concert 7:00 pm @ Warren Local High School Vincent OH
Friday, December 22nd
- Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Coloring, Cookies and Hot Cocoa with the Grinch 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Small Fry Storytime- ages 4-5 1:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Live Nativity! 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Sweetapple Farm,
- Captain’s Dinner Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
Saturday, December 23rd
- Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- A Charlie Brown Christmas 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Paint Party with the Paskys 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
- Sounds of the Season 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Ballroom Dance with J. Polasko and K. McCarthy 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Miller Prosthetics Parkersburg WV
- The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
Sunday, December 24th
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Sunday Funday Brunch 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.