Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit

A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.(NASA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Everyone is in the holiday spirit this season, including a cluster of stars in space.

A new image posted Tuesday by NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.

The cluster of stars looks like a Christmas tree, including pine needles, lights, and even a tree topper.

NASA says NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars, ranging in age from about 1 million to 5 million years old.

NASA says the cluster includes stars that are both smaller and larger than the Sun. Some of the stars are as large as seven times the size of the Sun.

The cluster is in our Milky Way and is about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spears was arrested on Monday.
Ripley man arrested for shaking his baby, according to police
Tina Lynn Ferrell Obit
Obituary: Ferrell, Tina Lynn
WTAP got to know Parkersburg's newest city council member.
New Parkersburg City Council member is sworn in
Grace Ellen Smith Small Obit
Obituary: Small, Grace Ellen Smith
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Staats Jr., Elza Denzel "Denny"

Latest News

FILE - Championship banners hang at Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game in...
Two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery in death of Patriots fan
Participants have a chance to be on ESPN and win scholarship money.
Marietta College cornhole team to compete at National competition
Over 1,500 children actively receive books each month in Washington County and over 1,000...
Over 50,000 free books mailed to Washington county children since 2017
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are ‘starving’ because of war