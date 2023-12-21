The Elf Line helps locals get Christmas presents for their kids

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you’re having trouble fitting Christmas presents for your kids into your budget, the Elf Line is here to help.

All you have to do is call the Children’s Home Society Parkersburg site, get transferred to the Elf Line extension, leave a message with your name and number, and elves will get back to you to collect more information.

The presents they give will be from donations from the community.

Children’s Home Society’s Jodie Null said picking out the presents isn’t the only exciting part of the project for the elves.

“We’re able to provide and give these families…make their Christmas a little special and bright so we know it warms our heart and we know it’s going to warm the families’ hearts as they watch their kids open presents on Christmas,” she said.

The Elf Line will be accepting calls through Friday from 8am to 4pm. Null encourages people to call earlier rather than later.

The Children’s Home Society’s number is 304-485-0650 and the Elf Line extension is 5007.

The Elf Line accepts gift requests for babies and kids up to 18 years old.

