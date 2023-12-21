Fort Frye comes away with 45-28 road win over Frontier

Fort Frye gets off to good start and never looks back in road victory
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Lady Cadets got off to a good start and never looked back in their 45-28 road victory over Frontier.

Fort Frye’s defense was suffocating all night allowing Frontier to make just one field goal in the first quarter en route to the win. The Lady Cadets improve to 6-2 on the season.

Fort Frye will next take on Federal Hocking at home on Saturday. Frontier heads into a long break before facing St. Marys in the River City Classic on Dec. 28.

