Marietta College cornhole team to compete at National competition

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Four Marietta college students qualified for the American Cornhole League Championship in Myrtle Beach.

Cornhole team-member Nathan Ritchie says he and his brother finished in 9th place last year in the double’s competition and he and a teammate finished in 9th place in the singles portion.

Ritchie said over 100 participants compete at the national competition.

“It’s definitely a diverse group when you go down there. It’s beneficial to take four people because you know people have your back. You’re not there by yourself, you have people to root for and root for you. We have played schools from Ohio State to Texas A&M, Georgia, and Florida State. Pretty much across the board, we have played schools from all across the country.”

