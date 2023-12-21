Mid-Ohio Valley Adult Drug Court now allows secular treatment programs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a complaint from someone required to attend Judge Jason Wharton’s Mid-Ohio Valley Adult Drug Court the language in the program paperwork now allows secular treatment programs.

Before the change was made the paperwork required all members to participate in Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous which is claimed to have religious practices. The complainant then contacted Freedom From Religion Foundation to seek other treatment programs.

After it was brought to their attention the foundation made Judge Wharton aware and he worked to modify the language allowing secular non-religious based treatment programs.

“They wanted the opportunity to participate in a secular treatment without any religious element but they were told they were not able to do so. The person who may have been forcing them to do it may not be affiliate with the drug court but with another group that works with them,” said Staff Attorney, Chris Line.

Line added that Judge Wharton worked together with the foundation to find an alternative and Line expects no future problems on the matter.

“The Mid-Ohio Valle Adult Drug Court must respect the constitutional rights of its participants; it cannot require anyone to violate their religious beliefs while trying to recover from substance abuse,” FFRF said.

