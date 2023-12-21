Mid-Ohio Valley Adult Drug Court now allows secular treatment programs

Wood County judicial building
Wood County judicial building(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a complaint from someone required to attend Judge Jason Wharton’s Mid-Ohio Valley Adult Drug Court the language in the program paperwork now allows secular treatment programs.

Before the change was made the paperwork required all members to participate in Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous which is claimed to have religious practices. The complainant then contacted Freedom From Religion Foundation to seek other treatment programs.

After it was brought to their attention the foundation made Judge Wharton aware and he worked to modify the language allowing secular non-religious based treatment programs.

“They wanted the opportunity to participate in a secular treatment without any religious element but they were told they were not able to do so. The person who may have been forcing them to do it may not be affiliate with the drug court but with another group that works with them,” said Staff Attorney, Chris Line.

Line added that Judge Wharton worked together with the foundation to find an alternative and Line expects no future problems on the matter.

“The Mid-Ohio Valle Adult Drug Court must respect the constitutional rights of its participants; it cannot require anyone to violate their religious beliefs while trying to recover from substance abuse,” FFRF said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spears was arrested on Monday.
Ripley man arrested for shaking his baby, according to police
Tina Lynn Ferrell Obit
Obituary: Ferrell, Tina Lynn
WTAP got to know Parkersburg's newest city council member.
New Parkersburg City Council member is sworn in
Grace Ellen Smith Small Obit
Obituary: Small, Grace Ellen Smith
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Staats Jr., Elza Denzel "Denny"

Latest News

A double dose of Deck the MOV for you today!
Deck the MOV for December 21st, 2023
Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley December...
Artsbridge - December 21st, 2023
Artsbridge Logo 2023
Arts and entertainment events happening December 21st-24th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
The Elf Line is taking calls through Friday at 4pm.
The Elf Line helps locals get Christmas presents for their kids
Salvation Army volunteer raises money in an extraordinary way
Salvation Army volunteer raises money in an extraordinary way