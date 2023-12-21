Nationwide overcrowding affects local animal shelters

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Animal shelters across the nation are becoming overcrowded with abandoned pets, with many shelters stating that they are in crisis mode.

According to the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Parkersburg, Gary McIntyre, this issue is somewhat prevalent in this area.

McIntyre states that the humane society hasn’t gained a lot of ground since January of 2022, and that they have been at or near capacity for quite some time.

He continues to say that almost all of the time nationally there are about 245,000 more animals in shelters this year at this time than there were last year at this time.

McIntyre also says that the overpopulation at the humane society has also affected the supplies available to them...Stating that the two things to go the quickest are food and kitty litter.

When asked if some of the overpopulation is due to an increase in surrenders put on by giving pets as Christmas presents before the owner was aware of the amount of responsibility, McIntyre says that it does tend to happen.

“[It is] for that reason we don’t usually encourage that you do that if you want to get an animal for your children, we usually recommend you wait until after the holiday and then together as a group, pick on animal that everyone likes and you’re comfortable you’re going to be able to keep for a long term.”

McIntyre says that it is important to make the decision to get an animal consciously to help ensure a long-term commitment.

“Again, we’re not discouraging anyone from getting an animal. It’s just important that when you get the animal, you’ve made that decision consciously to be able to keep the animal for a long term. They’re not something that you’re going to have for a few months and then you decide you don’t want anymore; you’re going to have them for the rest of your life. So, make sure you’re happy with that animal.”

McIntyre also says that the overpopulation at the humane society has also affected the supplies available to them, stating that the two things to go the quickest are food and kitty litter.

“Certainly, with the economy being the way it is, all food and other supplies have gone up significantly in the last couple of years, but also the demand a lot of times. When we have to order food for the shelter, we have to order from multiple places because it’s just limited to us. How many we can get from certain vendors. So that makes it difficult for us and I’m sure it’s difficult for people that have a lot of animals at home as well.”

Sometimes, people will surrender their pets after realizing that they can’t afford to feed them, even if it is a situation where they try to help in good faith, such as a situation where a person takes animals off the street, which can pile up and become too much to handle, especially financially with the costs of food.

To lighten this stressor, any food donations the humane society receives that cannot be used there, due to the animals being on specific diets, are placed in their food pantry to help those who struggle to feed their pets.

When asked if there was any way for the community to come together to help the issue of overcrowding in local shelters, McIntyre says that the first and most important thing is to spay and neuter your pets.

“...not only is it better for them from a health perspective, it will certainly help the overpopulation issue that we’re seeing.”

