Obituary: Millican, Verlin

Verlin Millican went to be with the Lord on December 19, 2023, a day before his 94th birthday, at Charleston Area Medical Center.

He was born in Cullman, Alabama, to the late O.T. Millican and the late Della Jennings Aderhold.

Preceded in death by his 1st wife Millie Parker Millican and 2nd wife Arvilla (Billie) Holbert Millican; son, Verlin Edward Millican; 2 half brothers and 1 half-sister; step brothers Leon Aderhold and Theron Aderhold; Grandchildren Amy Millican and Jamie Stover; Great grandchild Alex Mckenzie Dawson.

Verlin is survived by son Donnie (Holly) Millican; Daughter Connie (Harry) Stover; Step Daughters Linda (Buck) Shaffer, Naomi White, and Margaret Kirby; Carol (Gary) Dye; Sharon (Jim) Yeager; Half brother Archie Millican; Grandchildren Nicholas, Daniel, Brandon, Eddie Joe, and Randell Millican, Stephanie Gorecki, Kenny Stover, Jimmy, Dale, David Shaffer, Christine Sparks, Cathy Ross, Tod and Randy White, Tina Dawson, Sandra Gudex, Joe Godfrey, Gary Dye Jr., Jennifer Barker, Cindy Berthold, Allison Mace, and Shane Yeager; special friend and caregiver Nickie Nida who was a blessing to him and his family; and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren and family and friends.

Verlin was a Christian and a longtime member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church. He was well known for loving to talk and tell stories and never met a stranger. Music was a big part of his life, he loved playing all kinds of instruments and singing at different events and won awards, he loved playing for his family and friends. He was an ornery character and loved to make people laugh by telling his jokes. He was a man of many talents and had several jobs in his lifetime. After retiring, he moved back to West Virginia after living in Alabama. Verlin was a blessing to everyone he met and will be deeply missed.

A funeral service will be held December 23, 2023, at 1:00 pm, with visitation 1 hour prior to service at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Alfred Hickman officiating.

Internment will be at the Flint Creek Cemetery in Cullman, AL.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

