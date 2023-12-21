Ohio State Highway Patrol’s stats on impaired driving

There has been a decrease in crashes due to driving impaired.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) wants everyone to have a fun and safe holiday during National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.

Impaired driving can be caused by alcohol, illegal drugs, certain prescription drugs, and marijuana.

Over the past year, Sgt. Cynthia Redden said that out of 11 crash fatalities in their area, six of them have been due to impaired driving.

Even though that is over half, the total number of crashes due to impaired driving is down.

“We do have a lot of OVI crashes; we are down as far as that goes in this area. Across the state, we are actually down 10 percent as to where we were in the last three years. We are also down here as far as impaired drivers and being involved in crashes,” said Sgt. Redden.

She added that they are taking proactive steps this month to limit impaired driving to try and help everyone make it home safely for the holidays.

