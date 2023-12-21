Over 50,000 free books mailed to Washington county children since 2017

Marietta Community Foundation has delivered over 50,000 books to children across Washington County through the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
Over 1,500 children actively receive books each month in Washington County and over 1,000 children have graduated from the program.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Imagination Library program is offered free of charge to all children under the age of 5 and their families, regardless of income.

The program mails new, age-appropriate books to children every month until their 5th birthday.

Over 1,500 children actively receive books each month in Washington County and over 1,000 children have graduated from the program.

Foundation Communications and Marketing Director Courtney Wentz said the 50,000-book benchmark is a special moment for everyone involved.

“We know that these books are going to local kids, they are going into their mailbox every single month. It is so easy and it is making a really big difference in people’s lives. Getting to read with a parent is a really special time for a child. So, not only are you developing those early literacy skills, but you are also forming that parent child bond and making it a bit more special. It is so heartwarming to be a part of this.”

187 children are waitlisted, seeking additional funding for registration to the program.

Ways to help can be found HERE

