Salvation Army volunteer raises money in an extraordinary way

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jack Comeau of Parkersburg is a talented musician that goes by ‘Moon King’. For the last few years he has been raising money for the Salvation Army unlike many others.

Comeau uses his talents singing and strumming his guitar while singing Christmas songs and raising money for those in need.

“I’ve always had a warm spot for helping because that’s all I’ve known really and it’s not foreign for me. I like giving back, it’s a feel for me,” said Comeau.

He has always had a passion for helping others especially in a community that has given so much to him as a child and he does it the best way he knows how.

“What I want to do with my abilities and my skill I want to use it for good and to use it to give back and to help others. Instead of using it selfishly like I’ve seen so many other people do,” he said.

Helping is what he wants to do and helping is what he does.

“I’ve done over 100 charity hours for the Salvation Army and I’ve raised thousands of dollars from them so it’s fun to know how many people you’ve helped and affected over the years. It means a lot to me,” said Comeau.

You can catch him in action from 8-10 p.m. at Artsbridge for a charity event.

