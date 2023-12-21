Tinder expands offering of invite-only $499 monthly membership

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re single, this might be good news for you.

Now, you can pay $500 a month to endlessly swipe profiles on Tinder.

The dating app is offering a new service called Tinder Select.

You have to be invited and according to Tinder, only 1% of its users receive an invitation.

If you get one, you’ll be able to access the service for that hefty price tag.

The membership gets you a badge on your profile indicating that you are a Select member. You can also message users without matching first and Tinder promises that you will be seen by its most sought-after profiles.

Tinder Select was first rolled out in September and is now expanding.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spears was arrested on Monday.
Ripley man arrested for shaking his baby, according to police
WTAP got to know Parkersburg's newest city council member.
New Parkersburg City Council member is sworn in
Tina Lynn Ferrell Obit
Obituary: Ferrell, Tina Lynn
Grace Ellen Smith Small Obit
Obituary: Small, Grace Ellen Smith
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bailey, David L.

Latest News

A double dose of Deck the MOV for you today!
Deck the MOV for December 21st, 2023
Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley December...
Artsbridge - December 21st, 2023
The FDA approved the first test to help screen for risk of opioid use disorder.
FDA approves first test for opioid disorder screening
According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened
A mass shooting in downtown Prague killed several and injured about 30 others, and the...
Czech Police say people killed in Prague shooting