Top-ranked Parkersburg stifles Parkersburg South in wrestling

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds were able to get on the Rivalry Week scoreboard on Wednesday night, as their top-ranked wrestling team took down perennial power Parkersburg South at the Fieldhouse by a final of 41-30.

The Big Reds jumped out to a 24-0 lead after Jason Williams defeated South’s Keith Doyle in the 165 pound bout. Parkersburg South got back in to win, including victories from Gage Wright and Brycen Arthur. The lightweights from Parkersburg brought them to victory with Dominic Way in the 113, and Kayden McDonald in the 120 each getting victories at the end.

The Big Reds will next take the mat at the Canton Holiday tournament starting on Friday. Parkersburg South will hope to regroup and host John Marshall, River Valley, and Lancaster in a quad match on Friday.

