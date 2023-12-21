Williamstown cruises to 82-47 victory over St. Marys

Williamstown pulls away in second half in dominant 82-47 victory
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets pulled away in the second half in a dominant 82-47 win over the St. Marys Blue Devils.

Parker Schramm led the way for the Yellowjackets with 25 points. The victory moves Williamstown to 3-0.

Williamstown will face Parkersburg at Warren High School in the Clash at the Colosseum. St. Marys will play Notre Dame in the River City Classic on Wednesday.

