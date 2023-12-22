Balog's layup gives PHS the win over Parkersburg South

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After a back and forth contest, where neither team led by double digits, the Parkersburg Lady Big Reds storm back in the fourth quarter, and Trinity Balog hits a running layup with 6 seconds to play in what would go down as an 83-81 victory for Parkersburg over Parkersburg South.

The Big Reds jumped out to a 9-2 lead to start the game, but Parkersburg South would lead by 9 points in the fourth quarter before Parkersburg outscored their opponents 26-15 the rest of the way.

Parkersburg South drops their first game of the season, and fall to 5-1. They will next take the floor next Friday in the John Marshall tournament.

Parkersburg improves to 4-1 on the season, and will not have much time to relax as on Friday afternoon they will battle Fairland in the first game of the Clash at the Coliseum at Warren High School.

