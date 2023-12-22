Cops for a Cure raises money for patient cancer fund

MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - The benefit was previously known as ‘No Shave November’, but the name was changed because the Washington County Sheriff’s Office now allows employees to have beards.

Dispatcher Rebecca Miller spearheaded the effort, which raised $1,300 to support the Strecker patient cancer fund through Memorial Health System.

Miller said the cause is close to her heart because her mother passed away 15 years ago from stage four cancer.

“They can provide things like rides for people in treatment who can’t afford rides. If they need dental work and don’t have the money. If they need assistance with bills. If they need help with wigs and things like that. All of the money stays local. It helps all of the citizens here in Washington County. They were telling us yesterday that a patient told them that without the cancer fund they wouldn’t have survived because they did not have the money to go back and forth for their treatments.”

Miller said she plans to expand the donations next year by branching out into the community.

