Daybreak Kitchen: Bourbon & Brown Sugar Pears

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is the recipe to make Bourbon & Brown Sugar Pears! The recipe will provide 4 servings. This is a perfect dish to add to any meal especially through the holidays! You can check out the Changed Plate on Facebook and even look into the classes they provide here!

Ingredients

2 Bosc pears, peeled, cored and cut in half

2 Tbs of butter

¼ cup of brown sugar

4 Tbsp of Brandy or Bourbon

2 Tbs of apple juice

1 tsp of vanilla extract

1 tsp of cinnamon

pinch of salt

¼ cup of walnuts, chopped



Directions

1. First, preheat the oven to 375 degrees

2. combine the butter, brown sugar, brandy, apple juice, vanilla, cinnamon and salt in a small saucepan, cook over low heat until the butter is melted and the brown sugar is dissolved.

3. Place the pears in a buttered baking dish, cut side up. Pour the sauce over the pears and sprinkle on the nuts.

4. Bake for 30 - 40 minutes, they should be fork tender,* baste a few times with the juices while baking.

5. To serve, plate the pears, drizzle on the remaining sauce and serve with whipped cream or ice cream

