Daybreak Kitchen: Bourbon & Brown Sugar Pears

Chef Sebastian shows Henry and Alexa an easy, fast, and delicious addition to any holiday meal!
By Henry Grof and Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is the recipe to make Bourbon & Brown Sugar Pears! The recipe will provide 4 servings. This is a perfect dish to add to any meal especially through the holidays! You can check out the Changed Plate on Facebook and even look into the classes they provide here!

Ingredients

  • 2 Bosc pears, peeled, cored and cut in half
  • 2 Tbs of butter
  • ¼ cup of brown sugar
  • 4 Tbsp of Brandy or Bourbon
  • 2 Tbs of apple juice
  • 1 tsp of vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp of cinnamon
  • pinch of salt
  • ¼ cup of walnuts, chopped

Directions

1. First, preheat the oven to 375 degrees

2. combine the butter, brown sugar, brandy, apple juice, vanilla, cinnamon and salt in a small saucepan, cook over low heat until the butter is melted and the brown sugar is dissolved.

3. Place the pears in a buttered baking dish, cut side up. Pour the sauce over the pears and sprinkle on the nuts.

4. Bake for 30 - 40 minutes, they should be fork tender,* baste a few times with the juices while baking.

5. To serve, plate the pears, drizzle on the remaining sauce and serve with whipped cream or ice cream

