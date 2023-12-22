Erin O’Neill will finish out resigned Marietta City Council member’s term

By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Erin O’Neill, a new city council member replacing the fourth ward seat, attended her first regular meeting on Thursday. The previous council member Geoff Schenkel resigned recently to become the city’s community development director.

O’Neill said she’s finishing Schenkel’s term, including the one he was re-elected for, which will cover both 2024 and 2025.

O’Neill grew up in Marietta and worked for the Marietta Times for 14 years. She’s also worked at the O’Neill Senior Center.

She told WTAP that it’s important to her to give back to the community.

“I’m just really excited to be here. I want to thank Mr. Schenkel for setting the bar so high that a short person like me can’t ever probably get over it but I’m going to try,” O’Neill said at the meeting.

O’Neill will officially be sworn in on January 1st.

Also at council, members adopted an ordinance that bans people from burying human remains anywhere that is not designated as a cemetery, which includes your yard. This does not apply to cremation remains.

Councilman and legislation sponsor Bill Farnsworth told WTAP that human remains being buried can contaminate groundwater if the remains are washed away through erosion and can bother people nearby if buried on the edge of a property line.

He said that funeral directors requested this be put in place a few years ago.

