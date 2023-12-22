Lawsuit to remove Trump from West Virginia ballots dismissed

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia courts have dismissed the lawsuit attempting to remove Trump from West Virginia ballots on the grounds of insurrection.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a press release Thursday that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Charleston Division dismissed a suit seeking to disqualify President Donald Trump from running in the upcoming West Virginia Presidential Primary and General Elections.

Morrisey said that this is a big win for the integrity of our elections, that the lawsuit was “frivolous” to begin with, and that it was not based in law or fact.

Activist and longshot presidential candidate John Anthony Castro filed the lawsuit, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution as the basis of his case.

The 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War, says officials who take an oath to uphold the Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in or provided aid or comfort to an insurrection”.

The Associated Press says that Section 3 of the Amendment was designed to keep former Confederates from returning to positions of power after seceding from the Union during the Civil War.

CNN reported that Trump’s actions during the January 6th siege on the Capitol “constituted overt, voluntary, and direct participation in the insurrection,” which allegedly qualifies him as an insurrectionist.

In addition to supporting the insurrection as it happened, NBC News says that Trump has promised to pardon a “large portion” of the people convicted of federal offenses for their participation in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol if he is elected for office.

You can read a copy of the full decision here: https://bit.ly/3toS57h.

