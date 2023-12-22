Local schools see changes for 2024-2025 school year after WVSSAC announcement

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week the WVSSAC announced an additional class will be added for the 2024-2025 school year. This now means that there will be A,AA,AAA and AAAA classes for football, cheer, volleyball, baseball and softball and basketball which has been a AAAA sport since the 2020-2021 school year.

The WVSSAC Board of Control, which is comprised of representatives from member schools, gave initial approval to add a fourth class to some sports in April. The State Board of Education signed off on the WVSSAC recommendations in July, now the final approval came Wednesday.

25 schools will comprise the new Class AAAA for the seven sports. The football playoffs will remain at 16 teams in each class.

The new four-year cycle of classifications will be in place through the end of the of the 2027-2028 academic year. Regional and sectional alignments for each sport (excluding football) will be compiled and released at a later date.

With this change Williamstown high school will be now moving up a class to AA after winning two consecutive state championships but Athletic Director, Jill Bryant believes that in no way changes the expectations of the teams.

“The expectation is always that we try our best and our coaches and kids do that. They’re inn the weight room when everybody else is sleeping and that’s why we’ve been so successful and that’s not going to change. What we do as student athletes and coaching staff and the support from the community, all of that is going to be the same,” said Bryant.

Classifications for sports not expanding to four classes (cross country, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and wrestling) will be released at a later date

