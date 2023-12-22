Obituary: Gates, Vicki Kay Morton

Vicki Kay Morton Gates, 65, passed away on December 21, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late James M. Morton and Mildred J. Forshey.

She was a 1976 graduate of Parkersburg South High School, and she continued to attend their monthly dinner meetings. Vicki was a member of Mineral Wells Baptist Church. She was an avid biker and member of the Blennerhassett Bike Club, and she enjoyed the beach, nature, hiking, music, concerts, and hanging out with her grandkids.

Vicki leaves behind two daughters, Jessica Phares (William Steel) and Abby Williamson (Brandon); four grandchildren, Rebecca and Olivia Steel and Braelyn and Kaiden Williamson; and four siblings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sibling.

Her family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Marietta Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care they gave to her.

A private service will be conducted at the convenience of her family.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with final arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with Vicki’s loved ones by signing the online guestbook.

