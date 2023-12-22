Obituary: Kohrs, Phyllis Ann Wines

Phyllis Ann Wines Kohrs, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 20, 2023, at her residence.

She was born in Wood County on March 3, 1931, the daughter of the late Lewis Everett and Maxine Frances Brown Wines.

She had worked as a Receptionist for Dr. R. J. Morey and, served as manager of the wig department at the Dils Department Store, and also had worked as a Radio Dispatcher at the State Police Headquarters. She enjoyed crocheting and golfing and was a member of the Worthington Golf League. She was a member of the Seventh Street United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte K. Thompson of South Carolina, Phyllis D. Higgins of Parkersburg, and Cherie L. Jarvis of Vienna. Her stepsons, Jerry F. Kohrs and Danny Kohrs are both from Kansas City, KA. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. One sister, Mary Frances Archer of Parkersburg, WV and one brother, William Wines of Longs, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth Francis Kohrs and Lester Kermit Roberts; Two sons, Gerald Roberts and Steven Roberts; One daughter, Tina Rodgers; Her sisters, Sharlene Wines and Irene Epling; and brothers, Robert Wines and Ronald Wines.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Stacy Hoover officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

