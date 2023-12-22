Obituary: Nutter, Sr., Joseph Steven (Joe)

Joseph Steven Nutter, Sr. (Joe) of Palestine, WV, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. He had just celebrated his 63rd birthday on December 11th. Born in Syracuse, NY, to the late Joseph C. and Aleen (Stevens) Nutter, Joseph grew up in Dresher, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Upper Dublin High School and Lincoln Technical Institute, Philadelphia, PA, with an Associate Degree in Diesel Technology. He proudly served in the United States Army.

Joe was a diesel mechanic for his entire career. He worked many a third shift and responded to more road calls in miserable conditions than can be counted. For the past seven years, Joe served as the Program Director and Professor for Auto and Diesel Technology at Washington State Community College in Marietta, OH. He was a fountain of information in the diesel field and vastly enjoyed sharing his knowledge and spending time with his students. Joe didn’t let a student graduate from the program without making sure they knew how to contact him should they ever have a question or problem he could help them with.

Joe was a staunch supporter of his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and instilled the love and passion for his team in his children. When baseball season rolled around, he loved his Philadelphia Phillies with (almost) the same vigor. He loved going bow hunting and fishing and frequently spoke of the cherished memories he made on the fishing trips he took with his late father-in-law, Robert W.D. Markel.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Karen D. Nutter, and their six children, Kaitlin A. Aitken (Brian), Joseph S. Nutter, Jr. (Cassie), Matthew R. Nutter, Ryan S. Nutter (Lindsey), Connor J. Nutter, Riley E. Nutter, and two grandchildren, Madeline J. and Elliott M. Nutter.

Joe was the most loving, devoted, and supportive husband, father, Pop Pop, son, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend. We loved him beyond words and will hold him in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe’s name may be made to the Auto/Diesel Program, Washington State Community College, 710 Colegate Drive, Marietta, Ohio 45750, or to a charity of your choice.

Services and interment will be private.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.