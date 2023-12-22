Obituary: Westfall Sr., Kenneth Allan

Kenneth Allan Westfall Sr., 59, of Smithville, WV, departed this life unexpectedly on Sunday, December 17th, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on July 15, 1964, in Grantsville, WV, the son of the late Lester and Lydie Westfall (Selmon).

Kenneth married the love of his life, Kimberly Westfall, on December 10th, 1988. He worked for over 20 years and retired from Mustang Survival, where he worked as a cutter. He greatly enjoyed tinkering with cars and mowers. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and brother.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kimberly D. Westfall of Smithville, WV; sons, Kenneth Westfall II of Smithville, WV, and Marshall Bailey of Pennsboro, WV; sister-in-law, who was like a daughter, Roseann Bailey of Huntington Beach, CA; siblings, Doil Westfall of Pullman, WV, Betty Hosey of Pullman, WV, Flossy Nicholson of Grantsville, WV, and Darrell Jean of Grantsville, WV; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter Crystal Elaine Westfall, sisters Lois Wilson and Marlene Kight, and brother Jack Wilson.

A service will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26th, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Nobe Cemetery in Big Springs, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

