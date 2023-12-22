Obituary: Yeardley, Norma Lea

Norma Lea Yeardley, 84, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully under Hospice Care at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on December 16, 2023.

She was born September 22, 1939, to the late Ira Nelson and Monnie James Currey and grew up on the family farm that she loved on Steer Run in Normantown, WV.

She attended West Virginia University and graduated from Glenville State College. She taught Home Economics at Williamstown High School and Washington Junior High School. She had been an avid golfer at Worthington Golf Course, ten times WWGA Club Champion Bowler at Emerson Lanes, was a member of several Bridge and Card Clubs, volunteer for the American Cancer Society, and more. Norma had an outgoing personality and a zest for life, and was sure she knew someone in your family when she met you. She was very artistic and enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting, and she was a wonderful cook who loved gardening and canning.

She is survived by her son, Chad Nelson Yeardley of Parkersburg and one grandson, Ellis Lowell Daniels of California and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “Jay” Yeardley; One daughter, Erin Jo Yeardley; Her sisters, Claire Ruth Clendenin and Billie Jean Summers; Her brothers, Col. Charles Currey and Burl Currey.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 27th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

