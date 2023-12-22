Priest blesses Marietta businesses ahead of new year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta businesses welcomed a Catholic priest to bless their shops.

Traditionally, this time of year, priests would often go around neighborhoods to bless houses and businesses.

Father David Huffman of St. Ambrose Church was welcomed into the Marietta Makery and Jeremiah’s Coffee House to do the same.

He opened the blessing with a prayer, followed by the blessing of the doorway with blessed chalk.

Huffman said January comes from a word meaning doorway, hence a doorway to the new year.

“There is always high points, extraordinary things. Christmas and Easter are extraordinary things. So, the other things become kind of ordinary because there is nothing extraordinary about them, but this is an extraordinary time in our faith. People almost break down the doors to come to mass on Christmas to celebrate the birth of Jesus and all that means in their salvation.”

Huffman shared a comic his youngest sister sent him for the holidays.

“She said, this year let’s not make it elf on a shelf, let’s make it you in a pew. So, invite all people to make sure they come to church and celebrate Jesus’s birth and all it means to the whole world.”

Father Huffman said he is honored to come back near where he grew up to bless downtown businesses.

