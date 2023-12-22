Sewah Studios plans expansion to aid backlog of orders

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - If you have made your way past a historic site and have noticed the markers that help to identify them, you have more than likely come across the work of Sewah Studios in Marietta.

Sewah Studios has worked to make and refurbish historical markers for almost a century.

The studio is contracted by 44 states to fulfill their needs for historical markers, with Ohio being only one of them.

According to President of Sewah Studios, Bradford Smith, this, along with a backlog of orders, and limited space has led to the plans for the studio’s expansion with the help of grants they received from JobsOhio, stating:

“...the expansion really came from the growth in the industry itself, the historical marker industry over the years has really hit a point where it’s in a growth stage. That, coupled with the post-COVID ordering where, you know, everybody came back to life, [and] started ordering. There’s a tremendous backlog. I described it almost like a tsunami of orders that kind of are built up that pass through, and then it kind of stabilizes. The expansion is meant to give us the headroom to be able to catch up on the orders that we have and then be able to continue to grow if the industry grows as we do anticipate it to.”

JobsOhio supported the project with a $25,000 Inclusion Grant.

Ohio Southeast Economic Development assisted the company with the grant process.

Smith says that the expansion is planned to involve taking out one of the side walls and expanding the

building into one of the side yards to provide more space for their works and work stations.

Smith says that he hopes that this expansion will help to prepare Sewah for the next century of its existence by preparing it for the ever-growing historical marker industry.

“You know, these historical markers they’re just paint and metal, but when you really look at them you don’t get to see all of the craftsmanship and the hard work and the dedication that goes into each and every one of these, and that would not be possible without the workforce of the Mid-Ohio Valley that we’ve had for almost 100 years now. So, it’s really a great achievement, not only for this little company, but for the workers that are here today, and in the past. So really, it’s kind of a tribute to all the people that have put their hard work into each and every one of these beautiful works of art.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.