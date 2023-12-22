Skylar’s shoebox project continues helping those in need 14 years later

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For 14 years now, Skylar Bogan has given a donation to House To Home just in time for the holidays.

The donations started when she was 10 years old, and when it first started, she didn’t imagine that it would be where is today.

“I was 10 years old when this started so I don’t think I even imagined we would pull it off the first year, but we did, and we started with 50 boxes and then we went to 100 and we’ve been doing 100 ever since. I just know it doesn’t feel like Christmas until we do this,” said Bogan.

Now the goal has been to continue adding items each year.

“My goal is to add something to the box every year until we can’t fit anything into the box. Obviously this year we couldn’t fit any of the blankets in the box,” she said.

But that goal in this economy hasn’t been an easy goal to come by.

“It’s interesting because inflation doesn’t just impact everyday living, but it also affects things like donations and whatnot. Also, the supply chain, it was easier to come up with Chapstick, toothbrush and toothpastes in years past but this year a lot of places we get certain things so we can buy more things didn’t really work out to well,” she said.

But of course, like many times before the Mid- Ohio Valley has come through to help people in need.

“I said we need money for Chapstick’s and everybody donated so much money, enough for flashlights and handwarmers,” she said.

If you want to donate, Skylar is always looking for donations and you can help people in need by clicking here.

