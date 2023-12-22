St. Mary Catholic School “Elf” brings holiday cheer to students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elizabeth Tokodi is the principal of Saint Mary Catholic School in Marietta.

Every year she has been principal, she has taken it upon herself to dress up as the elf on the shelf and host a variety of different Christmas-related activities for the students.

The idea came to Tokodi as she became principal during the pandemic, where she saw that the kids were missing out on certain elements of the season, due to the circumstances at the time.

“I became principled during COVID and we stayed in school the entire time, but you could see the things that they were missing out on, and it was sad. So, I wanted to do something that would be fun for them...”

Knowing how much her own children enjoyed Elf on the Shelf, Tokodi felt that she could do something like this for her students.

Tokodi has done this ever since, attempting to top herself every year.

“I had a slide one year that I built on the staircase, so I was going down the staircase on a snow slide. The first year I was up on top of the basketball hoop watching the spelling bee. This year, I made cookies for all of the kids in the school, so I had over 210 cookies [made]. Then I was up on the roof with a snow machine, Santa, and music, so I’m always trying to outdo myself every single year. It takes a lot of planning and a lot of help.”

Tokodi says that she begins looking for inspiration for what to do during the holidays at the beginning of the school year... Adding that it takes a couple of weeks to plan everything with the help of others, including her sister.

As per tradition, Tokodi tried to top herself yet again this year with a winter wonderland.

“...This year, so far, what I did was... [Wednesday] was our last day, so the grand finale was Santa and my snow machine. I had a nine-foot arch in front of the gymnasium doors when the kids got out of the car, they got out to a winter wonderland. It was snowing, there was Christmas music, Santa was waving, and ho ho ho-ing. I was up there waving at him, so it was really great. We had another day where Elsa froze me into an ice cube, and I was stuck inside of it...”

Tokodi says that she is happy that she can give memories like this to her students.

" I think it’s just a lot of fun. It’s great that kids are excited about coming to school, and even if it’s one week, it’s just a memory that they’re making forever, and I just hope, you know, that they’ll graduate and they’ll just kind of have fond memories of their time here at Saint Mary’s, and we’re just keeping Christmas magical.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.