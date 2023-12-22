Winter solstice sunset makes ancient alignment in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Crowds gathered in Sacra Via Park on the day of the winter solstice...much in the same way that they gathered thousands of years ago.

Sacra Via, or the “Sacred Way”, is one of many sites in Marietta that maintain the history and memory of the native peoples who used to inhabit the area.

According to archaeologist and collections manager at The Castle, Wesley Clarke, this part of Sacra Via was built to align with the sunset on the day of the winter solstice.

“Sacra Via is actually a long linear space that was defined by two long parallel walls that were about 200 feet apart. Unfortunately, those walls are gone...we’re able to come here on the solstice day, which is usually the 21st of December, and observe the winter solstice sunset setting right in the middle of that long linear space because it was laid out prehistorically to do that...”

Those who gathered to watch the sunset were able to learn more about the Sacra Via earthworks, why they were built, and the significance of marking the winter solstice to the native peoples.

As the sun moved throughout the event, those in attendance were able to move to a nearby mound to see the sunset twice.

Clarke says that one of the main reasons for creating earthworks to mark the solstice came from a need to keep track of time, as different crops and food sources would only be available during certain times of the year.

Aside from this, Clarke says that alignments like this helped the native peoples to become closer to their ancestors in the sky.

“It connected them to the sky to be able to stand here on the ground and connect to events that were happening in the sky. In this case the sun setting at a particular time of the year.”

Knowing that we can come to sites like this thousands of years later and experience them in a way that is somewhat akin to the ancient native peoples of the area during Sacra Via’s golden age is one of the reasons Clarke believes the event has a great turnout every year.

“I think people find it at least interesting, and in some cases even moving, to be here and see this happening and feel that they’re experiencing something that was set up to happen 1,500 or 2,000 years ago, and we can still come here and observe it today.”

Clarke left off with one thing that he hopes those in attendance took away from their experience.

“I hope people appreciate how much knowledge is embedded in these earthwork sites. There’s a tremendous amount of astronomical knowledge. There’s knowledge of how to lay out these complexes so that they do things like point to different astronomical events, there’s knowledge about how to construct them so that they last for hundreds and even thousands of years. I mean, there’s just a lot of knowledge embedded here that you know, was gathered together through observation by these folks, hundreds of thousands of years ago.”

