Clash at the Coliseum concludes Day 1 of basketball action

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

The second annual Clash at the Coliseum kicked off at Warren High School on Friday night, with four games of action in high school boys and girls basketball.

Fairland vs. Parkersburg Girls Basketball

In the first match up, the undefeated Fairland Lady Dragons from Proctorville, Ohio came in and defeated the Parkersburg Lady Big Reds 60-45. PHS drops to 4-1 on the season.

The second match up was the closest contest of the day between the Williamstown Yellowjackets and Parkersburg Big Reds boys basketball teams. The Big Reds held a 10 point lead at the half, but Williamstown came all the way back to steal the victory 71-69.

The hosts from Warren first played in a girls basketball match up against Williamstown, where the Lady Warriors bounced back with a 57-35 win.

And to conclude the evening, the Warren Warriors boys basketball team took care of the Cambridge Bobcats 84-60.

The action in day 2 of the Clash begins at 10 a.m. when Fort Frye battles Federal Hocking in girls basketball.

