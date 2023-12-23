Fort Frye runs away with a 63-42 victory over Clay-Battelle
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Cadets pulled away in the fourth quarter in their 63-42 win over the Clay-Battelle Cee-Bees.
Zach Huffman enjoyed a big night with 30 points to lead the Cadets. Tavin Brooks added 9 points. They improve to 2-2 on the season.
Next up for the Cadets will be a game against Trimble in the Clash at The Coliseum on Saturday.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.