Helping local kinship and foster kids - Kelly’s Closet MOV seeks volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s Closet MOV makes sure kinship and foster kids in the Mid-Ohio Valley get the clothing they need for free.

Founder Kelly Polinsky is reaching out to the community for more volunteers to help with that mission.

WTAP has more on what the non-profit’s all about and how you can help.

“Once or twice a month, child protective services is calling up and they may have just removed children that have nothing but the clothes on their back,” Polinsky said.

Kelly’s Closet MOV is a labor of love that’s felt the support of the community.

“My husband went over to Play it Again Sports today. They have a blue barrel out in front of the store that’s for donations to Kelly’s Closet and it was overflowing,” Polinsky said.

This means there are a lot of donations to sort through.

“We gotta go through them to make sure that they’re in good shape and are appropriate for the children,” Polinsky said.

This is where volunteers come in. You can help sort those clothes, organize the shop, help kids find what they want, and more. It’s an effort that goes a long way.

“Getting something that they wanted and they got to choose themselves is huge. Choosing their shirts, their shoes, their clothing - choosing it themselves is just phenomenal. Because a lot of these kids have never been shopping,” Polinsky said.

She hopes the impact goes even farther than that.

“We hope that having resources like this will allow more people to be caregivers. More foster parents, more kinship placements. If they know that there’s a resource like this is available, that can help them out with some of the things that are costly…,” Polinsky said.

If you’re interested in volunteering, text 304-494-8865.

