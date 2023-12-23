Kids dropping off letters to Santa Claus

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The River City Farmers Market in Marietta set up a mailbox for kids to come and drop their letters off to be mailed to Santa in the North Pole.

Having a drop box for letters for Santa brings the Christmas spirit to the farmer market.

Bringing kids to the market allows them to learn about local farmers, who provides their food, and bringing them opportunities to get excited about the holidays.

This is their first year holding this event, but plan to continue it in the future!

“We really like to bring kids to the market because we as vendors feel it is important that these kids get to see where their food comes from, who farms their food, who makes their food, and we like to provide opportunities for them to get excited about the holidays and that just means they get to become more familiar with the market if they have something to be excited about.” said Kayla Gibson, a vendor at the market.

If you need to mail a letter and missed the drop off time you can mail it to 123 Elf Road North Pole 88888.

