WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - The Waterford Lady Cats came up short in a 44-38 loss to the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers.

The Lady Cats were held to their lowest scoring output of the season. It was their first loss as they drop to 5-1.

Waterford will look to bounce back against Warren in the Clash at The Coliseum on Saturday.

