Christmas Eve shoppers finding that last minute gift

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas Day is in less than 24 hours and people are quickly finishing up their gifts last minute at the mall and other local shops.

With everyone out and about, they filled the mall with the Christmas spirit by shopping for their friends and loved ones.

Some say they normally do not wait this long, but feel like they needed more gifts for people. Others say there is no fun in Christmas if you aren’t running around last minute.

A common struggle by waiting is items could be sold out, but a bonus to waiting is finding good deals.

Today we had the chance to talk to a few people and see what last minute Christmas shopping is all about.

“My wife and my family they decorate right at Thanksgiving and I am the last minute or day. This is something I have done every year for 32 years.” said Roger McDaniel, shopper.

Charlotte Nestor, a last minute shopper expressed how she doesn’t normally wait and that her favorite time of year is the lights and decorations.

“Probably because I just didn’t feel like I had enough I think the general public thinks that way sometimes and I fell right into it. My favorite part I think is the lights and the decorations and being with family and friends” said Charlotte Nestor, shopper.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.