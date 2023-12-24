Christmas Eve shoppers finding that last minute gift

Christmas Eve shopping
Christmas Eve shopping(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas Day is in less than 24 hours and people are quickly finishing up their gifts last minute at the mall and other local shops.

With everyone out and about, they filled the mall with the Christmas spirit by shopping for their friends and loved ones.

Some say they normally do not wait this long, but feel like they needed more gifts for people. Others say there is no fun in Christmas if you aren’t running around last minute.

A common struggle by waiting is items could be sold out, but a bonus to waiting is finding good deals.

Today we had the chance to talk to a few people and see what last minute Christmas shopping is all about.

“My wife and my family they decorate right at Thanksgiving and I am the last minute or day. This is something I have done every year for 32 years.” said Roger McDaniel, shopper.

Charlotte Nestor, a last minute shopper expressed how she doesn’t normally wait and that her favorite time of year is the lights and decorations.

“Probably because I just didn’t feel like I had enough I think the general public thinks that way sometimes and I fell right into it. My favorite part I think is the lights and the decorations and being with family and friends” said Charlotte Nestor, shopper.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamstown Fire Department's rescue boat on scene.
UPDATE: Authorities identify body found in river
Joshua Casto arrested
Ripley man arrested for Child Pornography
All four subjects were taken to the Washington County Jail, and all are facing felony charges.
Four people arrested on drug and weapons charges
Vicki Kay Morton Gates Obit
Obituary: Gates, Vicki Kay Morton
Pantry owner Candy Waite said the event is wonderful for families in the Marietta area.
Santa helps deliver presents to Marietta families

Latest News

Reindeer game
Reindeer games at the Ohio River Outdoors
Letters to Santa
Letters to Santa
Last minute shopping
Last minute shopping
Stationed in Marietta, Sewah Studios has worked to make and refurbish historical markers for...
Sewah Studios plans expansion to aid backlog of orders