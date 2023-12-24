Clash at The Coliseum finishes Day 2 of hoops action

WARREN, Ohio (WTAP) - It was Day 2 of the second annual Clash at The Coliseum at Warren High School on Saturday with seven games on the slate in high school boys and girls basketball.

In the first game, the Fort Frye Lady Cadets defeated Federal Hocking 48-35. Emmie Duskey led the way with 18 points. With the win, the Lady Cadets improve to 8-2 on the season.

In the second game, the Fort Frye boys team took down Trimble 62-56 in overtime. Zach Huffman put up 18 points. That helped the Cadets move to 2-2.

The Frontier Cougars fell to the Southern Tornadoes 50-27. Avery Powell was the leading scorer for Frontier with 11 points. Cougars drop to 3-2 on the season.

In the fourth game, the Belpre Golden Eagles suffered an upset, losing 51-40 to the John Marshall Monarchs. That was Belpre’s third loss and John Marshall’s first win of the season.

The Waterford Wildcats pulled away for the 56-48 victory over the Caldwell Redskins in the fifth game. They improve to a game above .500 at 3-2.

The sixth game was hotly contested with the Waterford Lady Cats coming away with a wild 41-40 victory over the Warren Lady Warriors in a double overtime thriller after Kendall Sury put in the game-winning layup. Waterford moves to 6-1.

In the final game of the night, the Warren Warriors cruised to a dominant 65-44 victory over Federal Hocking. Warriors go 2-0 in the Clash at The Coliseum and extend their winning streak to five.

