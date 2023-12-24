Clash at The Coliseum finishes Day 2 of hoops action

Waterford wins an absolute thriller over Warren in double overtime
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Ohio (WTAP) - It was Day 2 of the second annual Clash at The Coliseum at Warren High School on Saturday with seven games on the slate in high school boys and girls basketball.

In the first game, the Fort Frye Lady Cadets defeated Federal Hocking 48-35. Emmie Duskey led the way with 18 points. With the win, the Lady Cadets improve to 8-2 on the season.

In the second game, the Fort Frye boys team took down Trimble 62-56 in overtime. Zach Huffman put up 18 points. That helped the Cadets move to 2-2.

The Frontier Cougars fell to the Southern Tornadoes 50-27. Avery Powell was the leading scorer for Frontier with 11 points. Cougars drop to 3-2 on the season.

In the fourth game, the Belpre Golden Eagles suffered an upset, losing 51-40 to the John Marshall Monarchs. That was Belpre’s third loss and John Marshall’s first win of the season.

The Waterford Wildcats pulled away for the 56-48 victory over the Caldwell Redskins in the fifth game. They improve to a game above .500 at 3-2.

The sixth game was hotly contested with the Waterford Lady Cats coming away with a wild 41-40 victory over the Warren Lady Warriors in a double overtime thriller after Kendall Sury put in the game-winning layup. Waterford moves to 6-1.

In the final game of the night, the Warren Warriors cruised to a dominant 65-44 victory over Federal Hocking. Warriors go 2-0 in the Clash at The Coliseum and extend their winning streak to five.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamstown Fire Department's rescue boat on scene.
UPDATE: Body found in river near Williamstown-Marietta Bridge
Vicki Kay Morton Gates Obit
Obituary: Gates, Vicki Kay Morton
Joshua Casto arrested
Ripley man arrested for Child Pornography
Joseph Steven Nutter, Sr. (Joe) Obit
Obituary: Nutter, Sr., Joseph Steven (Joe)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Cheryl Lynn

Latest News

Fort Frye pulls away in the fourth quarter for the 63-42 win
Fort Frye runs away with a 63-42 victory over Clay-Battelle
Parker Schramm celebrates his game winner as Williamstown defeats PHS in the Clash at the...
Clash at the Coliseum concludes Day 1 of basketball action
Williamstown pulls away in second half in dominant 82-47 victory
Williamstown cruises to 82-47 victory over St. Marys
Jason Williams (PHS) defeats Keith Doyle (PSHS) in the 165 Ib bout on Wednesday.
Top-ranked Parkersburg stifles Parkersburg South in wrestling