Four people arrested on drug and weapons charges

Four people were arrested in Adams township after drugs and weapons were seized on Dec. 19.
All four subjects were taken to the Washington County Jail, and all are facing felony charges.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Four people were arrested in Adams township after drugs and weapons were seized on Dec. 19.

Agents with the southeast major crimes task force conducted a search warrant at 1220 East Branch Road in Adams township, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Mark Warden.

Once the residence was secured, 44-year-old Jody Wright reportedly disclosed that she had marijuana, a firearm and digital scales in the bedroom she stayed in.

27-year-old Brianna Messick was also said to be in possession of nearly one and a half grams of suspected fentanyl.

Agents were able to locate two firearms, marijuana, and over 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

34-year-old Thomas Joy and 59-year-old Harold Joy were also arrested for their roles in the crimes.

