Four people arrested on drug and weapons charges

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Four people were arrested in Adams township after drugs and weapons were seized on Dec. 19.

Agents with the southeast major crimes task force conducted a search warrant at 1220 East Branch Road in Adams township, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Mark Warden.

Once the residence was secured, 44-year-old Jody Wright reportedly disclosed that she had marijuana, a firearm and digital scales in the bedroom she stayed in.

27-year-old Brianna Messick was also said to be in possession of nearly one and a half grams of suspected fentanyl.

Agents were able to locate two firearms, marijuana, and over 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

34-year-old Thomas Joy and 59-year-old Harold Joy were also arrested for their roles in the crimes.

All four subjects were taken to the Washington County Jail, and all are facing felony charges.

